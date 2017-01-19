Barton County Driver’s License Office to temporarily close

The Facilities Management Department for Barton County requested bids for replacement flooring in the Driver’s License Office at the Barton County Courthouse. The flooring is part of the ongoing renovation at the Driver’s License Office to meet the needs for the department.

Commissioner Kenny Schremmer is pleased that the county is able to accommodate what the Driver’s License needs to keep the department at the second floor location.

Commissioners approved the bid from Abbey Carpet & Floor to replace the flooring in room 207 for $3,060.11. The cost will be charged to the Capital Improvement Fund. Facilities Leader Gary Bruner expected the replacement to be a three-day project starting January 30.

The Barton County Driver’s License Office has announced they will be closed from January 27 – February 10. Barton County staff will be working at the Russell office during that span and encourage any resident needing services from the Driver’s Office to contact the Russell office at 785-483-2251.