GREAT BEND — Alvera Ann Tinkel, 92, died Jan. 17, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. She was born Oct. 14, 1924, at Ellinwood, the daughter of Jacob and Pauline (Wess) Melcher. She married Frank Tinkel, Jr., June 21, 1948, at Ellinwood. He died Dec. 11, 1985. A Great Bend resident since 1974, coming from Albert, Mrs. Tinkel was a homemaker.

Mrs. Tinkel was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Altar Society, Great Bend.

Survivors include one son, Darrell Tinkel and his wife Carma of Great Bend; two daughters, Judy Rabenseifner and her husband Bernie of Great Bend, and Cheryl Richardson and her husband Chuck of Great Bend; six grandchildren, Troy Daubert, Travis Daubert, Randy Tinkel and wife Jill, Stacey Cook and husband Brian, Amy Stein and husband Troy and Becky Holliday; 12 great-grandchildren, Evan Daubert, Miya Daubert, Megyn Daubert, Aubrey Cook, Addison Cook, Ashleigh Cook, Aaron Stein, Tyler Stein, Sydney Stein, Korbin Tinkel, Elise Holliday and Anna Holliday; and her faithful friend, Koda. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jake Melcher and Irvin Melcher; and five sisters, Clara Merritt, Hilda Link, Alice Hauser, Loretta Clemons and Leona Malone.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Don Bedore officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

