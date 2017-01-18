Thursday Weather

Thursday
A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Leave a Reply