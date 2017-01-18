Thursday Weather

Thursday A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.