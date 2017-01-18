Smith’s career high performance night earns conference honors

Anthony Smith of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team has been awarded the KJCCC Division I Player of the Week honor.

Smith’s career high performance night helped lead the Cougars to a come from behind 84-77 overtime victory last week over Coffeyville Community College to remain in second place in the conference. Making plays on both the offensive and defensive end in critical stretches of the game, Smith poured in a career high twenty-four points and fifteen rebounds recording his third straight and fifth double-double of the season. Getting himself to the line seventeen times due to his workmanlike play in the paint, Smith also drained a career high fourteen free throws in shooting just shy of 83% while coming up with two steals, dishing out two assists, and thwarting two Raven shots.

Smith and the 14-3 Cougars play at home on Wednesday taking on Colby Community College in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at the Barton Gym preceded by the women’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Barton will be putting its four game win streak to the test against the Trojans as the Cougars currently stand alone at 10-3 while Colby looks to win its second straight coming in with a 3-9 start to the conference season and 7-9 record overall.