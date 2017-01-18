Sheriff: Kansas man jailed for series of vehicle thefts

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating a suspect for a series of auto thefts.

On Saturday, a Deputy from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle at 189th and U.S. 56 near Burlingame, according to a media release.

Deputies chased the vehicle to the area of 205th and Fairlawn. The stolen vehicle was located in a field and the suspect fled on foot.

After a search, the suspect, Samson Davenport, 27, Osage City, was located without incident and arrested.

He was booked for an Osage County Warrant for Violation of Kansas Registration Act, flee and elude, and possession of stolen property.

He had been driving a stolen pickup taken from Overbrook earlier in the day.

At this time, Davenport is a suspect in approximately 15 cases since January 3rd, 2017.

All cases will be turned over to the Osage County Attorney today. At this time Davenport’s bond on the warrant is $25,000.00.