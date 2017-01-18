Police: Stolen puppies recovered, Kansas suspect arrested

STAFFORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Stafford County are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

On Tuesday, someone entered a residence in the 100 block of North Nutting in St John, according to a social media report.

Two heeler puppies were taken from the home. On Wednesday, police reported that with the help of numerous citizens they were able to locate the suspects involved and the puppies have been recovered and returned to the owner.

This case will now be forwarded to the Stafford County Attorney for prosecution. Name of the suspect in the case was not released.