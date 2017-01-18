No. 19 Barton Wrestling sweeps Cougar Duals with three victories

Forfeiting two weight classes in each of their three duals Tuesday at the Barton Gym, the No. 19 ranked Barton Community College Wrestling team came out on top of its matches to win the second annual Cougar Duals.

The Cougars allowed just six competitive team points in its opening match against Pratt Community College to win 30-18 but had to rally from four points down in its second match, winning the final two weight classes to pull off a 19-17 thrilling victory over nationally receiving votes Labette Community College.

Consecutive pins in the 165 and 174 divisions followed by a technical fall in the 197 secured the victory as Barton would knock off No. 16 ranked Northwest Kansas Technical College 26-19 in the final match of the night. Kendall Biddle, David Kelly, and Ethan Dean each with 3-0 on the day as the Cougars outscored their three opponents 75-54.

The Cougars will next compete this Sunday in the Kansas Cup at Fort Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.