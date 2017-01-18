Morris with career-highs, leads Wichita St. over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Shaquille Morris matched a career-high with 17 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds, and Wichita State beat Evansville 82-65 on Tuesday night.

Wichita State (16-4, 6-1 Missouri Valley) bounced back from a 76-62 loss to conference-leader Illinois State on Saturday that snapped a six-game winning streak. Evansville (10-10, 1-6) has lost six of seven.

The Purple Aces led 46-42 with 13 minutes left. Conner Frankamp then made consecutive 3-pointers, sparking a 29-11 run and the Shockers led 71-57 with about four minutes left. Frankamp added another 3 and finished with nine points, and Morris had six points, including a dunk, during the stretch.

Frankamp was 4 of 4 from long range and had 14 points. Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. added 11 points apiece for the Shockers, who shot 51 percent from the field.

Jaylon Brown scored 28 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Evansville. Ryan Taylor added 17 points.