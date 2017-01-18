Great Bend man hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash

PAWNEE COUNTY- A Great Bend man was injured in an accident at 8a.m. on Wednesday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Michael D. Ringo, 39, was westbound on Trail Street just south of U.S. 56 in Larned.

The vehicle traveled left of center and hit a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Margarita Basilio-Ramirez, 38, Garden City, head-on.

Ringo was transported to the hospital in Larned

Basilio-Ramirez was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.