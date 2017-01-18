Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

JANUARY 18, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Trading-Post-Abbey-Carpet-W

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM:  620-792-2479

FOR SALE:  Drum Set, Dirt Bike Riding Gear.  620-282-7610

FOR SALE:  Miniture Donkeys.  620-640-7432

WANTED:  Someone to fix old jukebox.  785-639-2843

FOR SALE:  Platform Beds.  Upright Freezer.  620-615-0249

FOR SALE:  5HP 3450 RPM Electric Motor.  Utility Cart.  620-264-0038

LOST:  Dog at NE 80 Ave, Black & White Border Collie.  Name Princess.  Reward Offered.  620-639-4037

FOR SALE:  Dog crate.  Shower seat.  793-3759

FOR SALE:  Ladders.  Chainsaw.  620-786-9149

FOR SALE:  Male Yorkie Puppy.  Ladder rack for truck.  620-282-7858

FOR SALE:  18ft Pontoon Boat.  785-735-4442

FOR SALE:  2003 Ford Pickup.  Dresser.  620-923-5589

FOR SALE:  Western Boots.  Receiver Hitch.  786-1945

WANTED:  Shiatsu Massage Chair.  FOR SALE:  2011 GMC 1500.  620-797-5566

FOR SALE:  Tires.  Buick Skylark.  620-792-2916

FOR SALE:  PlayStation 3 with games and controllers.  620-617-3694

No Trading Post Classifieds Today

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *