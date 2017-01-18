Great Bend keeps policy of not aiding in limb removal

The city of Pratt announced this week that they would assist residents in removing their downed tree limbs that were the result of the weekend ice storm. This summer the city of Hays removed tons of limbs that came down during a wicked thunderstorm that hit that city. But it Great Bend, branches that fall in yards this past weekend, remain the responsibility of the property owner.

That’s city Sanitarian Tom Holmes who was a guest on City Edition on 1590 KVGB Wednesday, saying that the policy of the city to not assist in tree limb removal remains unchanged. Holmes says unlike Hays and Pratt, the city does not operate its own trash service which means they do not have the equipment or manpower that it would take to take on such a large project.

Holmes did says that his department would give residents some extra time to cleanup from the ice storm that downed thousands of tree branches throughout the city. However, if those limbs remain in yards for an extended period of time, those residents can expect to be receiving a letter from his department with a notice that they must be removed in a timely matter.