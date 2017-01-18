Cop Shop (1/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/17)

Burglary / In Progress

At 1:26 a.m. a burglary was reported at 171 NW 80 Road in Hoisington.

Theft

At 2:36 p.m. theft and recovery of a vehicle was reported at 254 SW 2 Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:32 p.m. Eligus Ricketts was arrested on two warrants at 414 E. 7th Street in Hoisington.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 56 Highway & NE 27 Avenue.

At 10:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 281 Highway & SE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/17)

Breathing Problems

At 12:32 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 405 Elm Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:11 a.m. Marcus Meadows was arrested on a city warrant at 1217 Williams Street.

Theft

At 12:15 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 1706 Williams Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Baker Avenue.

At 1:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Stroke

At 2:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 606.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:57 p.m. subjects exchanged information and left prior to officer arrival.

Breathing Problems

At 7:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1211 Morphy Street.

At 9:14 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1324 Warner Cir.