Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/17)

BOOKED: Kyle Logan of Wichita on a Great Bend Police case for Barton County District Court charges of theft, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, bond was set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Bautista of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for battery and criminal damage to property, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Marcus Meadows of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Zatanna Wells for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Keith Meder of Liebenthal on a parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Anedra Moser of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Logan of Wichita on Ellis County District Court warrant for theft of a firearm, bond is set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Eligus Ricketts of Salina on Barton County District case for interference with law enforcement, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S. KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond. Saline County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Haberman of La Crosse on a Rush County District Court case for assault, criminal restraint, and domestic battery, bond was set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Marcus Meadows on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Anedra Moser of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.