Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain or drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday A chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.