Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of rain or drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
A chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
