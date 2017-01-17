Thomas Joe Rose, Sr.

Dateline: Hoisington, KS

Thomas Joe “Tom” Rose, Sr., 73, died January 16, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born September 11, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Harry and Ora (Reiss) Rose. Tom graduated from Burlington High School, Burlington, Iowa. He then served in the United States Army.

Tom was a resident of Hoisington since 1988, moving from the Gorham and Russell area. He was a longtime employee of the oil field, working in many aspects. He retired in 2009.

Tom was an avid reader, fisherman, and family man and passed these qualities on to his loved ones. He was known to give his opinion, but loved to make people laugh, either starting a conversation with a joke or ending it with one.

On June 6, 1966, he married Kathleen Pooley in Luray, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Kathy Rose; four sons, Tom Rose, Jr. and wife Sue, Kerry Rose and wife Tina, Kevin Rose and wife Erica, all of Hoisington, and Tim Rose and wife Robin of Missouri; 25 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Harry Rose, Jr., Robert Rose, and Michael Harger.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Reverend Don Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

