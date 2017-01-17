Still no County Administrator hire, but Barton County selects part-time Counselor

The Barton County Commissioners took the next step in operating without a full-time County Administrator or Counselor.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved the proposal to have Carey Hipp, an attorney with Sherman, Hoffman, & Hipp LLC, to serve as part-time County Counselor.

Commissioner Kenny Schremmer supported the decision to hire Hipp after previous endeavors with the law firm from Ellsworth.

Barton County has been functioning without a County Counselor or Administrator for nearly three months, after Richard Boeckman resigned October 21, 2016 at the request of the commission.

Barton County worked out a $27,500 buyout with Boeckman, a negotiation that Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz says was assisted by Allen Glendenning, an attorney with Watkins Calcara.

Schartz says Glendenning is still finishing up a couple of issues for Barton County before Hipp handles any future cases.

Barton County will pay Hipp $3,000 a month during a six-month agreement. Commissioners elected to keep the term to six months because of the uncertainty of how the arrangement will work. In a part-time position, Barton County will use Hipp’s services only when cases or questions surface. Services generally include interpretation of law, advice on labor and employment matters, and attendance at County Commission meetings. Services will be civil in nature, with all criminal matters being handled by the County Attorney.