Lions Club Mid-Winter Classic bracket

Tuesday January 17
6:30 #4 Macksville vs #5 Pratt
8:15 #1 St. John vs #8 Wichita West
Thursday January 19
4:45 Macksville/Pratt loser vs St. John/Wichita West loser
6:30 #2 Ness City vs #7 Larned
8:15 #3 Central Plains vs #6 Nickerson
Friday January 20
4:45 Ness City/Larned loser vs Central Plains/Nickerson loser
6:30 Macksville/Pratt winner vs St. John/Wichita West winner
8:15 Ness City/Larned winner vs Central Plains vs Nickerson winner
Saturday January 21
3:00 7th place game
4:45 5th place game
6:30 3rd place game
8:15 Championship game
