GREAT BEND — Leon A. Werth, 81, died Jan. 16, 2017, at Almost Home, Inc., Great Bend. He was born Feb. 10, 1935, at Schoenchen, the son of Adolph and Serbina (Zimmerman) Werth. He married Joan E. Werth Aug. 30, 1955, at Schoenchen. A Great Bend resident since 1963, coming from Pratt, Mr. Werth was owner and operator of Leon Werth Plumbing, Heating and Air.

Mr. Werth was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #862, both of Great Bend.

Survivors include his wife, Joan E. Werth of the home; three sons, Keith Werth and his wife Ann of Great Bend, Neil Werth and his wife Fran of Great Bend, and Kurt Werth and his wife Dionne of Cimarron; three daughters, Colleen Kohls and her husband Doug of Great Bend, Michelle Schenkel and her husband Todd of Topeka, and Denise Thole and her husband Tony of Olathe; one brother, Duane Werth of Albuquerque, N.M.; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron Werth and infant Leslie Werth; and one sister, Marva Klaus.

Vigil Service with Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Cemetery, Schoenchen. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Prince of Peace Parish or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

