KBCA Basketball Rankings

6A Boys
1) OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2) OP- Blue Valley North
3) Olathe Northwest
4) Lawrence
5) OP-Blue Valley
6) Derby
7) Manhattan
8) Wichita East
9) Lawrence Free State
10) Topeka-Washburn Rural
5A Boys
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Salina Central
3. Goddard-Eisenhower
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5. Wichita Heights
6. Liberal
7. Topeka-Seaman
8. Pittsburg
9. Shawnee Heights
10. Maize
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. KC Piper
4. Wamego
5. Eudora
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. Hays
8. Abilene
9. Buhler
10. McPherson
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Topeka Hayden
6. Rock Creek
7. Burlington
8. Girard
9. Scott City
10. La Cygne-Prairie View
3A Boys
1. Norton
2. Hesston
3. Marysville
4. Nemaha Central
5. Gypsum-SE of Saline
6. Hugoton
7. Erie
8. Humboldt
9. Galena
10. Conway Springs
2A Boys
1. St. John – Hudson
2. KC Christian
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Troy
5. Ness City
6. Salina-Sacred Heart
7. Spearville
8. Jefferson County North
9. Hillsboro
10. Elbing-Berean Academy
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. Hanover
3. St. Francis
4. Olpe
5. Osborne
6. Lebo
7. Dighton
8. Montezuma-South Gray
9. Centralia
10. Doniphan West
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Otis-Bison
2. Logan
3. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
4. Caldwell
5. Hartford
6. Hutch-Central Christian
7. Attica
8. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
9. Wilson
10. Rozel-Pawnee Heights
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Olathe East
5. Blue Valley North
6. Lawrence
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Topeka-Washburn Rural
9. Derby
10. Olathe Northwest
5A Girls
1. Newton
2. Leavenworth
3. Bishop Carroll
4. Maize
5. KC Schlagle
6. Salina Central
7. Shawnee Mill Valley
8. Emporia
9. Liberal
10. Goddard
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Labette County
9. Andover Central
10. Independence
4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Jeff West
4. Holton
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Trinity Academy
8. Concordia
9. Andale
10. Haven
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Riley County
6. Nemaha Central
7. Caney Valley
8. Garden Plain
9. Rossville
10. Hesston
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Kiowa County
4. Hoxie
5. Jefferson County North
6. Rosalia-Flint Hills
7. Wabaunsee
8. Washington County
9. Valley Falls
10. Moundridge
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Dighton
5. Goessel
6. Beloit-St.John’s/Tipton
7. Coldwater-South Central
8. South Barber
9. Norwich
10. Stockton
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Cunningham
2. Waverly
3. Otis-Bison
4. Ingalls
5. Hartford
6. Grainfield/Wheatland/
Grinnell
7. Rexford-Golden Plains
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Southern Cloud
10. Hutch-Central Christian
