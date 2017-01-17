Kansas beats Iowa State 76-72 for 17th straight win

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Frank Mason III had 16 points, Landen Lucas scored 14 and No. 2 Kansas held off Iowa State 76-72 on Monday night for its 17th straight win.

Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 for the Jayhawks (17-1, 6-0 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid in Ames and opened 6-0 in the Big 12 for the 10th time.

Though it was never comfortable for Kansas, the Jayhawks led the entire second half. Iowa State star Monte Morris drilled a long 3 and two free throws to make it 75-72 with 14.6 seconds left. But then Devonte Graham’s free throw made it a two-possession game and Morris missed a 3 that would’ve made for an interesting finish.

Morris scored 23 points with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Cyclones (11-6, 3-3), who saw their recent string of success against the Jayhawks come to an end.