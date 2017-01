JANUARY 17, 2016

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

LOOKING FOR: ROTARY PHONES 617-0168

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 2.35.70.16 792-5433

LOOKING FOR: TIRES 2.35.65.17 797-5781

FOR SALE: 9D MENS WESTERN BOOTS, CALCULATOR, RECIEVER HITCH BALLS 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 STIHL WEED EATERS 672-5662

FOR SALE: BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER, COMPUTER, CHILDREN’S TOYS 617-9083

FOR SALE: 7 WOODEN BOXES, 2 IRONING BOARDS 792-6473

FOR SALE: AKAI STEREO CASSETTE DECK, MEDICINE CABINET, 6 PIECE QUEEN COMFORTER 792-6560

FOR SALE: HORSE DRAWN WAGON 786-9624

FOR SALE: TIRES AND WHEELS, SHINGLE CUTTER 792-0979

FOR SALE: TREE REMOVAL 617-1605

FOR SALE: TWIN SIZE BED 793-8302

FOR SALE: CRYPT, OVERSIZED CAMPER 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: PERKELATOR COFFEE POT 792-7833

FOR SALE: 18FT PONTOON BOAT 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: 1997 GRAND MARQUEE, MODEL N MANURE SPREADER, EMERGENCY LIGHT BAR 785-658-5149

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING HAVE A GREAT DAY!

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

JANUARY 17, 2017

TODAYS TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY: BECKER TIRE. TIRES & GREAT SERVICE THAT’S BECKER TIRE. LOCATED AT 904 WASHINGTON IN GREAT BEND.

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREATBENDPOST.COM