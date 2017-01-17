Great Bend graduate opens “The Blue Door Project” to help youth in need

Bryan Drescher and his family have a long tradition of working in child welfare. His mother, Carla Drescher, has over 25 years of experience in child welfare after serving as the Director of Behavioral Health for the State of Kansas. Drescher’s sister is currently the Vice President of Operations for KVC Kansas, a child welfare and behavioral healthcare organization.

After Bryan graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olalthe, Kansas he started working in sales. Not fulfilled with the job, Drescher began to follow the family path and started working as a foster family recruiter for the Kansas City area.

That passion led to a project called The Blue Door Project.

Drescher, a 2005 Great Bend High School graduate, and his wife started researching what it would take to open a home to house children between the ages of 12 and 18 that are in foster care. Drescher noted this age group struggles to find foster homes and in turn can be sent down a dangerous path.

The Blue Door Project opened its doors on December 15, 2016 in Kansas City, Kansas just east of Legends Outlets.

The house can hold 16 children with eight males and eight females. Drescher says after The Blue Door Project opened their doors they became financially sustainable by receiving a per diem rate from the State of Kansas for each child in the house, but donations and grant money still help finance the operation.

As the project grows, The Blue Door Project has intentions of expanding to another property for transitional homes for the youth that age out of foster care.