Dateline: Hoisington, KS

Glenn O’Dell Schuster, 82, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, died January 14, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born February 8, 1935, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of William George and Fern Evelyn (Wyer) Schuster.

Glenn graduated from Great Bend High School in 1953. He then spent 20 years serving in the United States Air Force, mostly overseas. He retired on November 1, 1974, as a Master Sergeant.

A Hoisington resident since 1991, Glenn worked for Superior Essex where he was the maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 1995.

Glenn was in the Boy Scouts growing up. He participated in the Relay for Life, and was a member of the Air Force Sergeant Association and the Retired Enlisted Association.

He was an avid woodworker, and there wasn’t any job that he couldn’t do. He also enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife Lois.

On Nov. 7, 1961, he married Betty Lou Nichols in Wichita Falls, Texas. They later divorced. He then married Lois B. Johnson on July 6, 1991, in Hoisington, Kansas.

Glenn was revered as a man of honor, integrity and respect by his peers, friends and family; welcoming those into his fold and taking them under his wing.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lois Schuster; four children, Carrie Heiderscheit and husband Jerrie of Hutchinson, Beverly Schuster of Lawrence, Diana Pekarek Schuster of Garnett, and Bonita Vasquez and husband Steven of Claflin; four brothers, Billy Schuster and wife Wilma of Great Bend, Carl Schuster and wife Virginia of California, Eddie Schuster and wife Marcella of Omaha, Nebraska, and Jim Culver of Branson, Missouri; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, William George Schuster; mother, Fern Colver; brother, Louis Schuster; and a sister, Cheryl Culver.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Paden presiding. Burial will follow in Great Bend Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Friends are welcome to join the family at a luncheon that will be served at noon, prior to the service, at First United Methodist Church. Friends may sign the book today until Friday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing, as cremation has taken place. Family requests all those attending to wear casual attire. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Hoisington Food Bank, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

