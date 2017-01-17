GREAT BEND — Elizabeth A. “Liz” Stambaugh, 76, died Jan. 15, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born July 4, 1940, in Barton County, the daughter of Clifford John and LaVerne Louise (Lewis) Ellis. She married Monte Gene Stambaugh March 19, 1959, at Ellinwood. A Great Bend resident since 1958, Mrs. Stambaugh worked for the Barton County Clerk’s Office and was a bookkeeper and worked in parts for Hugo’s Repair.

Mrs. Stambaugh was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church

Survivors include her husband, Monte Gene Stambaugh of the home; one son, Monte Gene Stambaugh II and his wife Cindi of Great Bend; two daughters, Jean Peter and her husband Gary of Hobbs, N.M., and Leslie Helsel and her husband Gerry of Great Bend; one brother, Johnnie C. Ellis of Parsons; four sisters, Lucy Kennedy of Hutchinson, and Barbara L. Ellis, Janice M. Lohr and Becky Gilliland, all of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Orion Peter, Erin Burnett, Cody Helsel, Jaimie Stambaugh and Randi Stambaugh; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence E. Ellis and David F. Ellis; and one sister, Jo Ann Ellis.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Jon Brudvig officiating. Burial will be in Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Elizabeth Stambaugh Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

