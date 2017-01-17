Dateline: Hoisington, KS

Brian Lee Bailey, 44, died January 14, 2017, at his home in Hoisington. He was born June 4, 1972, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Verlin and Rita (Rowley) Bailey.

Brian graduated from Hoisington High School in 1990 and attended Barton County Community College. He worked for BOC Gases in Otis until he had to retire in 2002 following an injury.

He is survived by a daughter, Adison Rien Rippie of Hoisington; father, Verlin Bailey of Great Bend; mother, Rita Bailey of Hoisington; uncles and aunts, Jerry and Sally Rowley of Overland Park, Sister Janet Rowley of Wichita, John and Judy White of Garden City, and Raymond Rowley of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Elsie Bailey and Russell and Esther Rowley; and an uncle, Charles Bailey.

Vigil with Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids, Hoisington E.M.S., or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net