Blanche A. Tomecek, 87, Timken, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Tomecek was born June 29, 1929, in rural Rush Center, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Oborny) Jecha. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. A 1947 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was a homemaker and farm wife. After her children were raised, she was employed as a cook at the Rush County Nursing Home, La Crosse, Kansas, and Great Bend Manor, Great Bend, Kansas.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, Holy Trinity Parish Council, and was a trustee for the Bohemian National Cemetery, all of Timken, Kansas. She also was a member of FCSLA (Catholic Workman), Western Fraternal Lodge Association, Joy Club, Faith Sharing, Walnut Valley Senior Center, Rush Center, Kansas, and a Cub Scout den mother.

On April 23, 1952, she married James E. Tomecek at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas. He preceded her in death October 24, 1992.

Survivors include: two sons, Edward Tomecek, Timken, Kansas, and Frank Tomecek, Raytown, Missouri; four daughters, Julie Huber (Randy), La Crosse, Kansas, Martha Tomecek (Michel Cavigelli), Greenbelt, Maryland, Loretta Verhaeghe (Mel), Baldwin City, Kansas, and JoAnn Tomecek, Timken, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Justin Graff (Ashley), Anna Weinberg (Thomas), Noah Weinberg (Kaitlin), Brian Graff, Rebecca Verhaeghe, Kelsey Verhaeghe, Elizabeth Verhaeghe, and Katia Cavigelli; three great grandchildren, Emma Porras, Elliot Graff, and Graysen Porras; one brother in law, Edward Schwindt, La Crosse, Kansas; and one sister in law, Rosarie Jecha, La Crosse, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Charles Lee Tomecek; one son in law, John Graff; one brother, Edward Jecha; one brother in law, Harry Folkerts; and two sisters in law, Mary Folkerts, and Betty Schwindt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2017, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, Kansas, with Father Matthew Kumi, Father Henry Baxa, Father Pascal Klein, and Father Charles Mazouch officiating. Interment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery, Timken, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bohemian National Cemtery, Timken, Kansas, or Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.