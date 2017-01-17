Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/13 – 1/16)

1/13

BOOKED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court cases for Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $756.00 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $430.00 cash or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Lucas Webster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession with intent to distribute controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and failure to wear a seat belt, bond set at $250,000.00 C/S. Ellis County District Court warrants for failure to appear, bond with no bond.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tosha Perales on Barton County probation violation serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jonathan Cain Amos on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Monica Murray on Stafford County District Court case for burglary and flee and elude, bond is set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Marcela Cerna of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eugene Lafave of Hutchinson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Reno County charges that the Sheriff’s Office is holding him on until he is finished here.

BOOKED: Jose Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: William Cravens of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, defective driver’s mirror, illegal use of license and defective muffler, bond is set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Allen Templeton of Great Bend on Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $159.50 cash or $500.00 surety.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court and GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting $756.00 and $430.00 cash bond through the Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nelson Martinez on Barton County District Court warrant to probation.

RELEASED: Jonathan Cain Amos on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000.00.

RELEASED: Elisha Hardin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bonded $5,000.00 through TNT.

RELEASED: William Cravens of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, defective driver’s mirror, illegal use of license and defective muffler after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Allen Templeton on Riley County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $159.50 cash bond.

1/14

BOOKED: Danielle Reed of El Dorado on Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Tammy Gamino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants for contempt of court, no bonds.

BOOKED: Johnathon Powell of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $572.00 cash only, probation violation with bond set in lieu of $338.00 cash only, and case for possession of methamphetamine with bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lee Jacobs on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC case for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: James Michael Redetzke of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for possession of a controlled substance, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Lee B. Jacobs on Barton County District Court warrant with an OR bond authorized by Judge Keeley. BCDC case with a $10,000.00 OR bond.

RELEASED: Manuel Mena of Dodge City on Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bonded $300.00 through TNT.

RELEASED: James Redetzke of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond through TNT.

1/15

RELEASED: Kyle Stroud of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Marcela Cerna of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Luis Antonio Guerrero Jr. of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court for time served.

RELEASED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence for time served.

1/16

BOOKED: Mary F. Ledesma on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Steven McCarroll of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat and resisting arrest, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Tosha Perales of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Elizabeth Martinez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence on a warrant for time served.