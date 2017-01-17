2017 Hoisington Winter Jam Scores and Schedule
(All games will begin at designated time unless weather becomes an issue)
Tuesday at Hoisington High School
Boys
Minneapolis 54 Lacrosse 34
Ellsworth 78 Russell 68
Girls
Ellsworth 54 Victoria 19
Russell 54 Minneapolis 25
Tuesday at Hoisington Activities Center
Boys
Otis-Bison 46 Victoria 32
Hoisington 47 Ellinwood 36
Girls
Otis-Bison 45 Ellinwood 44
Lacrosse 58 Ellinwood 46
Thursday 1/19
Boys
4:45 Russell vs Lacrosse
8:15 Victoria vs Ellinwood
Girls
3:00 Victoria vs Minneapolis
6:30 Ellinwood vs Hoisington
Friday 1/20
Boys
4:45 Ellsworth vs Minneapolis
8:15 Otis-Bison vs Hoisington
Girls
3:00 Ellsworth vs Russell
6:30 Lacrosse vs Otis-Bison
Saturday 1/21
@ Hoisington High School
11:30 Girls 7th Place game
1:15 Boys 7th Place game
@ Hoisington Activities Center
11:30 Girls 5th Place game
1:15 Boys 5th Place game
3:00 Girls 3rd Place game
4:45 Boys 3rd Place game
6:30 Girls Championship game
8:15 Boys Championship game
