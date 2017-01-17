Great Bend Post

2017 Hoisington Winter Jam Scores and Schedule

high school basketball

(All games will begin at designated time unless weather becomes an issue)

Tuesday at Hoisington High School
Boys
Minneapolis 54 Lacrosse 34
Ellsworth 78 Russell 68

Girls
Ellsworth 54 Victoria 19
Russell 54 Minneapolis 25

Tuesday at Hoisington Activities Center
Boys
Otis-Bison 46 Victoria 32
Hoisington 47 Ellinwood 36

Girls
Otis-Bison 45 Ellinwood 44
Lacrosse 58 Ellinwood 46

Thursday 1/19
Boys
4:45 Russell vs Lacrosse
8:15 Victoria vs Ellinwood

Girls
3:00 Victoria vs Minneapolis
6:30 Ellinwood vs Hoisington

Friday 1/20

Boys
4:45 Ellsworth vs Minneapolis
8:15 Otis-Bison vs Hoisington

Girls
3:00 Ellsworth vs Russell
6:30 Lacrosse vs Otis-Bison

Saturday 1/21
@ Hoisington High School
11:30 Girls 7th Place game
1:15 Boys 7th Place game

@ Hoisington Activities Center
11:30 Girls 5th Place game
1:15 Boys 5th Place game
3:00 Girls 3rd Place game
4:45 Boys 3rd Place game
6:30 Girls Championship game
8:15 Boys Championship game

