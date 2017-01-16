Winter weather takes a toll in Great Bend and surrounding areas

Tree limbs are down throughout the city of Great Bend and Barton County, there were isolated medical incidents and some downed power lines but for the most part the power stayed.

The first report of a downed power line came at just before 2 p.m. Sunday when the Great Bend Fire Department responded to 17th and Harrison where a tree had fell on a power line and pulling it away from the house. The line then fell on the neighboring house. Wheatland Electric responded to the scene to turn off the electricity.

As of early Monday, Wheatland Electric reported that 82 customers were without power out of a total of 9,343 customers.

Out in the country, Midwest Energy was hit much harder as the company reported 118 total outages affecting 5,287 customers. Crews are working to restore power in those area’s.

In Edwards and Southwest Kansas, thousands of residents are without electricity due to the weekend ice storm. Victory electric reported early this morning 6,200 power outages and it the situation is getting worse. Lines are coming down faster than linemen can fix the problems. Crews had been out for about 21 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, the weekend ice storm is not done yet with conditions getting worse the further west you go. Rain is expected in Great Bend before noon today with a slight chance of more freezing rain before midnight.

Freezing rain is expected to switch to snow in far Western Kansas Monday.