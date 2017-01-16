WIN a Trip to Royals Fan Fest 2017!

The Kansas City Royals are coming to 1590 KVGB this spring!

To celebrate the 2017 Royals FanFest, presented by Commerce Bank, 1590 KVGB and the Royals are going to send one lucky KVGB listener and three of their friends or family to Kansas City for FanFest! The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more!

THE PRIZE

(4) four all-day FanFest passes for Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th

(4) four all-day FanFest passes for Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th (1) one Hotel room in downtown Kansas City, within walking distance to FanFest, for Friday night, January 27th.

(1) one $100 Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue Gift Card

Contest Rules:

One Entry Per Person Must Be 18 to Enter Must Be a Kansas Resident Winner will be drawn at random at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 20th, 2017

Loading…