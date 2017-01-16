Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.