Tuesday Weather

Above normal temperatures are expected this week, with highs mostly in the 50s.

Tuesday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 47.

