Sheriff investigating series of Kansas ATV thefts

GRAY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Gray County are investigating a report of another ATV stolen in a rural portion of the county.

The ATV stolen Saturday night was the third one in three weeks, according to the Gray County Sheriff’s Department.

They encouraged residents to lock their vehicles and homes and to keep good records of property including VIN or serial numbers.

They reminded residents to call 911 if you see suspicious persons or vehicles that don’t belong in your area.