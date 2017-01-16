Monday Weather

M.L.King Day Rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 4pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 4pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. High near 33. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 7pm and 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.