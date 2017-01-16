Mike Zinn steps down from the Great Bend City Council

Two years ago Mike Zinn became an accidental Great Bend City Councilman. When no one ran for the open Ward 1 position on the council, Zinn won as a write in candidate with just a handful of votes. After two years serving on the council, Zinn announced that the Monday meeting would be his last as he is leaving Great Bend to take a job in Manhattan.

At the Monday meeting, Mayor Mike Allison explained the process that the council will go through to find Zinn’s replacement.

Zinn is leaving Great Bend to join his old friend Steve Gotsche at Colbert Hills Country Club in Manhattan where he will serve as the assistant club professional, the same role he served as when Gotsche was the club pro at Stoneridge Country Club in Great Bend.