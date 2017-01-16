Midwest Energy: Power Outages Could Extend Several Days

Midwest Energy is working through the largest ice storm to hit our area in nearly a decade. It is possible that it could take days before all customers have power restored. Midwest Energy’s Mike Morley, if your home does not have power, please consider making alternate arrangements for shelter with a family member, neighbor, co-worker or friend who has power.

As of 3 pm on Monday Midwest Energy had more than 8,500 customers without power in outages stretching from Lyons, to the Colorado border. Melting ice and increased wind is causing additional outages. Falling tree limbs have taken down hundreds of service lines to individual homes and businesses.

All Midwest Energy crews, as well as a dozen contract crews from Ward Electric and PAR Electric, are deployed and working on restoration. Restoration priorities are transmission lines first, distribution feeder lines second, and service lines to individual homes or businesses last. Morley says this ensures they bring the largest number of customers back on with each line as they put circuits back in service.

Three things to remember:

1) If you see downed lines, please DO NOT touch them or move them yourself. Call them in to Midwest Energy at 1-800-222-3121.

2) Please DO NOT connect portable generators into your home’s wiring unless your home has a double-throw disconnect switch. Connecting a generator directly can be a fire hazard, as well as puts our linemen at risk.

3) If you’ve not called in your home’s outage, please do so at 1-800-222-3121.