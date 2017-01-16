Kansas ice storm responsible for hundreds without electricity

EDWARDS COUNTY – Thousands of residents in southwest Kansas are without electricity due to the weekend ice storm.

Victory electric reported early Monday 6,200 power outages and it the situation is getting worse, according to a social media report.

Lines are coming down faster than linemen can fix the problems.

As of early Monday, crews had been out for about 21 hours.

For safety, they had to bring them in for some sleep.

Victory officials said they are bringing in as many crews from other co-ops as they could get.

They urged customers in southwest Kansas to be prepared to be out of power for an extended period of time.

Lines were down everywhere, on roads, in backyards and are dangerous.

A large portion of the Dodge City is without power due to a massive number of downed trees and power lines, according to the police department.

They encourage residents to stay indoors and to avoid driving if possible.

Victory Electric serves Ford and Gray Counties and parts of seven other counties, Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Finney, Haskell, Meade, and Clark.