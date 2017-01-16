John O’Connor

January 16, 2017

And now, live and unrehearsed, it’s another episode of Keyboard Kapers, Week Number 287, brought to you in part this time by a generous grant from the Spare Time Can Be Dangerous Coalition. Luckily, I have just enough spare time to write this feature each week.

This morning’s spare time was used up by dragging icy tree branches back into our yard from where they had fallen in the neighbor’s driveway. Not my favorite morning workout, especially when you are hearing ominous popping and snapping noises above you as you toil. Hope you made it through the storm without too much damage or power outages.

That (misspelled) word ‘kapers’ in the first paragraph just reminded me of the early days of my checkered broadcasting career up north, when we had an instrumental music show by that same title, except I’m sure ‘Kapers’ was spelled correctly. That’s the way ‘we rolled’ in those days. Now, spelling is sort of optional. Not so in our Catholic elementary school. The Franciscan Sisters had weekly spelling bees in which we would line up on opposite sides of the classroom and keep on spellin’ until the last kid fell.

I don’t think that I’ve ever mentioned to you how the Sisters sort of pointed me toward a broadcasting career. The Sisters would go ‘round the room every week or so and have you stand up and read to the class. I was reasonably good at it, not the best, but pretty fair.

Well, by the time seventh grade rolled around, the choir (we were all members, no exceptions) was preparing its annual 15 minute Christmas concert, which would be broadcast (along with similar efforts from other schools in town) on our local radio station WOMT. One student would serve as the ‘announcer’ for the show: “our next selection will be the beautiful favorite ‘Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Sister Cecelia had heard me read a few times and for some reason liked what she heard, and tapped me to be the guy. So all fifty-some of us trooped up to the WOMT studios (just a block away across Washington Park) and the station engineer Hubert Willis crammed us all into the Concert Hall studio and recorded our show.

I thought it was just a one-off, but lo and behold, a year later they picked me to do the announcing gig once again. I was thrilled, to say the least. Even the Old Man was pleased, despite my voice, which at the age of 13 cracked and croaked, dropping an octave one minute and going up again the next. Ah, puberty.

Fast forward three years or so to my junior year of high school when my buddy Bob Price got hired as a part time announcer at WOMT on the recommendation of his uncle (or maybe cousin, I don’t recall) who was the station’s news director. Not long after, someone else left the station, and they needed another part timer. Bob recommended me.

I went up to the station and after an interview with the boss, went to see the engineer, the same Mr. Willis. He recorded my audition tape, which was a mix of UPI news stories and a commercial or two, I think. After I finished he smiled and said, “Oh, I remember you; you’re the kid from St. Boniface who announced the Christmas shows.” I don’t know if it was him, Bob, or a combination, but I got the job at the tender age of 16.

Thanks, Sister Cecelia! You’re the one who started it all.

Well, let’s rummage through your replies from last week’s post…

Terry got the short-term President question: yes, it was William Henry Harrison, who spoke for several hours on his inauguration day in bitter cold weather. He promptly came down with pneumonia and died a month later.

And yes, he had the catchy campaign slogan ‘Tippecanoe and Tyler too.” Turned out to be prophetic, as Tyler was promptly sworn in as Prez. Tippecanoe was a battle that made Harrison’s fame some years before.

Congrats to Julie! She too remembered Bernice (pronounced “ber’niss”) and Robert Wooding, who had the H and R Block office for some years in the Myers building on the 281 bypass. I knew I wasn’t their only client.

John had the answer to the ‘beer city’ question. The song was indeed ‘What’s Made Milwaukee Famous’ (Has made a fool out of me) by Jerry Lee Lewis, a top tenner in 1968. The slogan was (maybe still is) used by Schlitz Brewing.

The only question remaining from last week is the one about the President who asked his niece to be sort of a ‘first lady’ for social occasions at the White House. Hint: there’s only one reason why he would have to do such a thing.

Another inauguration question: the Big Day was not always January 20. When did that change?

Here’s a GB question: What was in the Litwin’s location BEFORE Litwin’s?

And how about a TV question: what pair of actors from a very popular ‘60s and early ‘70s ‘secret agent’ show resurfaced just two years later as stars of a British-produced space exploration show? They were married in real life.

Well, that ties the ribbon on it for this time. Enjoy the warmer weather the rest of this week. See you next Monday.

John