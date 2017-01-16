Great Bend Police Chief keeping an eye on legislative bills

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed into law Senate Bill 367 last year, a bill aimed at decreasing the amount of juveniles in custody and increase intervention and community-based treatment.

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch was a proponent of keeping youth out of prison with early intervention, but says the bill also “takes the teeth out” of juvenile enforcement for those that need incarceration.

Couch participated in a conference call this month for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Legislative Committee. The call keeps the officers informed on various bills that may affect local law enforcement in Kansas. Couch noted there are other possible changes that could have an immediate impact on his staff.

The juvenile justice reform hopes to reduce the amount of juveniles in jail and in turn save Kansas millions of dollars.