Great Bend Chamber of Commerce restructured with a new employee

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff (left to right): Jan Peters, Andrea Bauer, Megan Barfield, Roxanne Rich

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff pictured with Santa Claus (left to right): Jan Peters, Andrea Bauer, Megan Barfield, Roxanne Rich

While the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is losing their director with the resignation announcement of Kristi Lovett, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce added the services of Megan Barfield.

Barfield was hired the week before Christmas 2016 to serve as the Member Relations Coordinator.

Among other things, Barfield will be in charge of interacting with businesses and non-profit organizations and helping them strengthen their status and continue to thrive.

Barfield grew up in Garfield and graduated from Larned High School. Barfield has been married for 18 years and has two children, a freshman boy and 7th grade girl. Barfield has worked with CPI/Cuna Mutual Retirement Solutions, Volunteers In Action, and Golden Belt Community Foundation before starting her role at the Chamber.

The Chamber slightly restructured their positions towards the end of 2016. Jan Peters is still the President and CEO and Roxanne Rich serves as the Office and Business Manager. Andrea Bauer will handle more economic development roles with Peters along with her sales duties.

  1. They need to seek some new business. Something that would add some “other than minimum wage” jobs.
    Bragging about Freddie’s for 6 months isn’t getting us anywhere.

  2. No problem…

    Peters is focused on “rebuilding relationships” with existing local business ….as if they need her guidance…

    No news of entertaining new primary business…

    She is to new enterprise as is Mike Allison to new guidance.

