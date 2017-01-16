Congressman Roger Marshall discusses potential changes to the Affordable Care Act

Congress has made it clear that the Affordable Care Act also known as “Obama Care” could be headed for some big changes. Congress took its first step toward rolling back President Obama’s health-care reform law Friday, with the House voting along party lines to pass a crucial precursor to the Affordable Care Act’s unraveling. Freshman Congressman Roger Marshall from Great Bend was asked about what Republicans would replace the Affordable Care Act with.

Marshall wants to make it clear that whatever happens with healthcare in this country, Americans in need will not be forgotten about.

Marshall says Republican leaders are focusing on the Affordable Care Act’s flaws — rising premiums for plans sold in state marketplaces, high deductibles and burdensome taxes. GOP lawmakers are set to gather in Philadelphia later this month to hash out a more complete alternative.