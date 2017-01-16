Tuesday Closings and Cancellations

To report a closing or cancellation, call 792-3647 and leave your message along with a phone number so we can confirm your cancellation.

School Closings and Delays

USD 347 Kinsley Closed Tuesday

USD 351 Macksville Closed Tuesday

USD 403 Otis-Bison Mud routes only Tuesday

USD 495 Fort Larned: Two hour late start, No AM Pre-K

USD 496 Pawnee Heights – Two hour late start Tuesday

Other cancellations

Great Bend Elks Lodge: No Bingo Tuesday

Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class Postponed to Jan 19th