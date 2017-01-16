Tuesday Closings and Cancellations

To report a closing or cancellation, call 792-3647 and leave your message along with a phone number so we can confirm your cancellation.
School Closings and Delays
USD 347 Kinsley Closed Tuesday
USD 351 Macksville Closed Tuesday
USD 403 Otis-Bison Mud routes only Tuesday
USD 495 Fort Larned: Two hour late start, No AM Pre-K
USD 496 Pawnee Heights – Two hour late start Tuesday
Other cancellations
Great Bend Elks Lodge: No Bingo Tuesday
Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class Postponed to Jan 19th
Comments
Karen Kline-Martin says
Sunday church Services for St. John’s Episcopal Church have been cancelled.
Lori Jacobs says
Heartland Community Church in Great Bend has cancelled Sunday Services for Sunday, January 15.
Scott Pfortmiller says
Trinity Community Church in Hudson has cancelled all Sunday services.
Jay Beuoy says
Grace Community Church has cancelled Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowship hour. The service is still pending.
Alan Mettling says
All Sunday Services/activities at Great Bend First Assembly of God have been canceled for Sunday, January 15.
Jay Beuoy says
Grace Community Church has now cancelled all services and events for Jan 15, 2017
Diedre Lemon says
Great Bend Public Library is also closed today because of weather.
Diedre Lemon says
Great Bend Public Library is Closed today Monday, January 16th because of weather.
