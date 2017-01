Hoisington Winter Jam Brackets

2017 Hoisington Winter Jam Schedule – (Revised)

(All games will begin at designated time unless weather becomes an issue)

Tuesday at Hoisington High School (Hits 106.9)

Boys

4:45 #3 Lacrosse vs #6 Minneapolis

8:15 #2 Ellsworth vs #7 Russell

Girls

3:00 #6 Minneapolis vs #3 Russell

6:30 #2 Ellsworth vs #7 Victoria

Tuesday at Hoisington Activities Center (KHOK)

Boys

4:45 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Victoria

8:15 #4 Ellinwood vs #5 Hoisington

Girls

3:00 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Ellinwood

6:30 #4 Lacrosse vs #5 Hoisington

Thursday 1/19

Boys

4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria loser vs Ellinwood/Hoisington loser

8:15 Ellsworth/Russell loser vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis loser

Girls

3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood loser vs Lacrosse/Hoisington loser

6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria loser vs Russell/Minneapolis loser

Friday 1/20

Boys

4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria winner vs Ellinwood/Hoisington winner

8:15 Ellsworth/Russell winner vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis winner

Girls

3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood winner vs Lacrosse/Hoisington winner

6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria winner vs Russell/Minneapolis winner

Saturday 1/21

@ Hoisington High School

11:30 Girls 7th Place game

1:15 Boys 7th Place game

@ Hoisington Activities Center

11:30 Girls 5th Place game

1:15 Boys 5th Place game

3:00 Girls 3rd Place game

4:45 Boys 3rd Place game

6:30 Girls Championship game

8:15 Boys Championship game