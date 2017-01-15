Sunday Weather

Great Bend Post

Freezing rain will continue across the region today. Additional ice accumulations are expected today and tonight, mainly on elevated surfaces, including trees and power lines. The heaviest ice accumulations will occur across Central Kansas where temperatures will hover around freezing. The freezing rain will end this afternoon across southern Kansas as temperatures climb into the middle 30s. Ice accumulations will range from a tenth of an inch in South Central Kansas, to the a quarter to an half an inch in Central Kansas.

Today

Freezing rain. High near 32. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.3 to 0.5 of an inch possible.
Tonight
Freezing rain. Low around 30. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.3 to 0.5 of an inch possible.
M.L.King Day
Freezing rain likely before 11am, then rain or freezing rain likely between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of rain or freezing rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

