Sunday Weather

Today Freezing rain. High near 32. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.3 to 0.5 of an inch possible.

Tonight Freezing rain. Low around 30. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.3 to 0.5 of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day Freezing rain likely before 11am, then rain or freezing rain likely between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.

Monday Night A chance of rain or freezing rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.