Sunday night and Monday Weather

Tonight Freezing rain. Low around 30. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Monday Night A slight chance of freezing rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.