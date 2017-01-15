Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Sunday night and Monday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Periods of freezing rain will continue to affect central KS through the night as temperatures remain at or below freezing across the region. Additional ice accumulations are expected mainly on trees, power lines, elevated roads, and some untreated roadways.

Periods of freezing rain will continue to affect central KS through the night as temperatures remain at or below freezing across the region. Additional ice accumulations are expected mainly on trees, power lines, elevated roads, and some untreated roadways.

Tonight

Freezing rain. Low around 30. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.
M.L.King Day
Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 1pm, then a chance of rain between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain or freezing rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Monday Night
A slight chance of freezing rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *