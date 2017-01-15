Monday Hoisington Winter Jam Games moved to Tuesday

Hoisington High School Officials have announced that the Monday games at the Hosington Winter Jam basketball tournament have been postponed due to weather.
The games that were to be played Monday, will now be played on Tuesday at the Hoisington High School gym. Tuesday’s games will be played as scheduled at the Activities Center.
Eagle Radio will broadcast all 8 games Tuesday on 100.7 Eagle Country and Hits 106.9.
The Tournament schedule is listed below.
2017 Hoisington Winter Jam Schedule – (Revised)
(All games will begin at designated time unless weather becomes an issue)
Tuesday at Hoisington High School (Hits 106.9)
Boys
4:45 #3 Lacrosse vs #6 Minneapolis
8:15 #2 Ellsworth vs #7 Russell
Girls
3:00 #6 Minneapolis vs #3 Russell
6:30 #2 Ellsworth vs #7 Victoria
Tuesday at Hoisington Activities Center (KHOK)
Boys
4:45 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Victoria
8:15 #4 Ellinwood vs #5 Hoisington
Girls
3:00 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Ellinwood
6:30 #4 Lacrosse vs #5 Hoisington
Thursday 1/19
Boys
4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria loser vs Ellinwood/Hoisington loser
8:15 Ellsworth/Russell loser vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis loser
Girls
3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood loser vs Lacrosse/Hoisington loser
6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria loser vs Russell/Minneapolis loser
Friday 1/20
Boys
4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria winner vs Ellinwood/Hoisington winner
8:15 Ellsworth/Russell winner vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis winner
Girls
3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood winner vs Lacrosse/Hoisington winner
6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria winner vs Russell/Minneapolis winner
Saturday 1/21
@ Hoisington High School
11:30 Girls 7th Place game
1:15 Boys 7th Place game
@ Hoisington Activities Center
11:30 Girls 5th Place game
1:15 Boys 5th Place game
3:00 Girls 3rd Place game
4:45 Boys 3rd Place game
6:30 Girls Championship game
8:15 Boys Championship game
