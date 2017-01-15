Closings and Cancellations

To report a closing or cancellation, call 792-3647 and leave your message along with a phone number so we can confirm your cancellation.
Barton Co. Conservation Dist. Annual Meeting: Postponed from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18
Catch-A-Ride Transportation Cancelled Sunday
Central Baptist Church Great Bend – No Sunday Services
Church of Christ – St. John: No Sunday services
Claflin United Methodist: No Sunday Services
Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington: Lab Fair rescheduled for Jan. 21
Concordia Lutheran – Hoisington: No Sunday school
Ellinwood First Baptist Church: No Sunday Services
Ellinwood Immanuel United Church of Christ: No Sunday Services
Ellinwood UMC: No Sunday Services
Faith Community Church – Great Bend: No Sunday services
Fellowship of Faith Great Bend – No Services Sunday
First Assembly of God Great Bend – No Sunday Services
First Baptist Church -St. John: Morning Services Canceled Sunday
First Congregational Church Great Bend: No Sunday Service
First Christian Church – Larned ALL Services Canceled Sunday
First Street Church of God Hoisington: ALL Services Canceled Sunday
First Presbyterian Church Larned: All Activities Canceled Sunday
First UMC, Great Bend: No Sunday activities
Golden Belt Community Concert Association Annual Meeting Postponed
Grace Community Church – Sunday School, Adult Bible Fellowship Cancelled – Service Pending
Great Bend – 1st Christian Church: No Sunday services
Great Bend – 1st Church of the Nazarene: No Sunday services
Great Bend – Conerstone Fellowship: No Sunday services
Great Bend – Grace Community Church: No Sunday services
Great Bend – River of Life Foursquare: No Sunday services
Great Bend – St. Mark Lutheran: No Sunday services
Great Bend CrossPoint: Early Sunday services canceled
Great Bend First Congreg. UCC: No Sunday Services
Great Bend First Southern Baptist: No Sunday services
Great Bend Friendship Meals: No Friendship Meals Monday
Great Bend Heartland Comm. Church: No Sunday Services
Great Bend Heritage Baptist: No Sunday Services
Great Bend St. John’s Episcopal: No Sunday Services
Great Bend Trinity Lutheran Church: No Sunday ServicesHeartland Community Church- No Sunday Services. No radio broadcast.
Hoisington Emanual Lutheran: No Sunday Service
Hoisington Living Joy Comm. Church: No Sunday Services
Hoisington Senior Center: No Friendship Meals Monday
Holy Family Odin: No 8AM Mass
Kinsley Congregational Church: No Sunday Services
Kinsley Friendship Mels: No Meals Monday
Kinsley United Methodist : No Sunday service
Larned & Garfield UMC : No Sunday services, activities
Larned Assembly of God: No Sunday services, activities
Larned First Christian: No Sunday Services
Larned Friendship Meals: No Meals Monday
Larned/Garfield UMC: No Sunday Services/ActivitiesLewis UMC: No Sunday Services
Our Redeemer Lutheran Kinsley: ALL Services Canceled Sunday
Otis United Methodist Church Morning Services Canceled Sunday
Pawnee Rock Christian: No Sunday activities
Peace Lutheran Church Albert: No Sunday Service
Prince of Peace Parish Great Bend: Divine Mercy Prayers, Lighting Our Faith Prayer Group, and Youth Group have been canceled
Relay For Life of Barton County: Kickoff postponed to January 28
St. John’s Episcopal Church Great Bend: No Sunday Service
St. John UMC: No Sunday Service
Sacred Heart Church Larned: No Saturday Evening or Sunday Services
Stafford First Christian Church: ALL Services Canceled Sunday
Stafford – United Methodist: No Sunday Services
Trinity Community Church Hudson – No Sunday Service
Trinity Luthern In Otis: No Sunday Services
Trinity Lutheran Church: Great Bend – No Services Saturday or Sunday
Trinity United Methodist Great Bend – No Sunday Services
United Immanuel Lutheran Church Millberger: No Sunday Services
Wilson 1st Presbysterian, UMC: All services, activities canceled
Comments
Karen Kline-Martin says
Lori Jacobs says
Scott Pfortmiller says
Jay Beuoy says
Alan Mettling says
Jay Beuoy says
