GREAT BEND — Vicki Lynn Weber, 59, died Jan. 11, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. She was born Sept. 25, 1957, at Borger, Texas, the daughter of John and Bonnie “Maxine” (Underwood) Nicholson. She married Eugene Paul “Gene” Weber Nov. 18, 1978, at Great Bend. He died September 2, 2010. A Great Bend resident since 1967, coming from Stinnett, Texas, Mrs. Weber was a secretary for Evansco, Inc., and worked in customer service for Dillon’s.

Vicki was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Altar Society, both of Great Bend.

Survivors include two sons, Sgt. David A. Weber and his wife Kayleen of Great Bend, and Scott L. Weber and his wife Shawna of Great Bend; one daughter, Jody Erb and her husband Michael of Springfield, Mo.; two brothers, Leonard Nicholson and his wife Renee of Hoisington, and Jim Nicholson and his wife Judy of Longmont, Colo.; and nine grandchildren, Mari, Andrew, Sean, Randy, Janey, Grady, Emma, Aili and Opie. She was preceded in death by one brother, John Nicholson.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m. and vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530