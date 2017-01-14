Saturday Weather

Today A chance of freezing rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight Freezing rain. Low around 25. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.

Sunday Freezing rain. High near 32. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Freezing rain before 9pm, then rain or freezing rain between 9pm and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 29. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.