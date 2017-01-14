Saturday Weather

Great Bend Post

The full brunt of the ice storm is expected across the region this afternoon through Sunday. The intensity of the freezing rain will increase tonight, with periods of freezing rain leading to hazardous travel, downed power lines and power outages. Ice accumulations are expected to be the heaviest for areas northwest of the Kansas Turnpike. Storm total ice accumulations by late Sunday will range from a quarter to a half an inch in southeast Kansas to a half to 1 inch across portions of Central Kansas. By Sunday afternoon the freezing rain will slowly change over to rain as warmer air increases from southeast Kansas to Central Kansas. The freezing rain will linger the longest over Central Kansas from Great Bend to Lincoln.

Today

A chance of freezing rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Freezing rain. Low around 25. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.
Sunday
Freezing rain. High near 32. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Freezing rain before 9pm, then rain or freezing rain between 9pm and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 29. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
M.L.King Day
Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

