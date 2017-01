Saturday night and Sunday weather

Tonight Rain or freezing rain likely before 7pm, then freezing rain. Low around 29. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Sunday Freezing rain before 1pm, then rain or freezing rain between 1pm and 3pm, then freezing rain after 3pm. High near 32. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 3am, then rain or freezing rain. Low around 29. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day Freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 8am, then rain or freezing rain likely between 8am and 10am, then rain likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.