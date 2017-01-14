GREAT BEND — Patrick J. Moos, 65, died Jan. 12, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born Feb. 2, 1951, at Great Bend, the son of Robert V. and Helen (Denney) Moos. A lifetime Great Bend resident, he worked for B. J. Titan as a treater.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Moos of Great Bend; one daughter, Amy Brown and her husband Lonnie of Great Bend; three brothers, Robert W. Moos of Great Bend, David Moos of Wichita, and Michael Moos and his wife Stephanie of Ellinwood; two sisters, Toni Leiker and her husband Don of Great Bend, and Susan Cain and her husband Alan of Lyons; and one granddaughter, Tyler Brown.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with the Patrick Moos Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

